Warm weather gear to consider buying in April

It’s the beginning of spring! As warm weather returns, it’s probably time to gear up with some new products for your home. The experts at Consumer Reports reveal some great April deals on those that stood out in their tests.

First up, grills. April is the first time of the year that you’ll start to see sales on them. A major reason is that retailers have a backstock of older models they need to get rid of to make room for the newer ones, so they discount them.

CR found the Dyna-Glo barrel-style charcoal grill for $223 at Walmart and Wayfair. In CR’s tests, this grill scored well in cooking evenness, convenience, and cleaning.

Another April favorite on sale: lawn mowers. One deal that stands out is the Ego battery-powered mower for $500 at Lowe’s.

And fall is not the only time a leaf blower comes in handy. The Ego battery-powered handheld leaf blower is available for $160 at Amazon and Lowe’s.

And while you plan to spend more time outdoors, don’t forget about spring cleaning indoors.

Consumers are thinking more about spring cleaning and retailers know that. So to make sure they’re the ones getting the business, they offer deeper discounts.

CR found the Shark Rotator bagless upright vacuum for $250 at Amazon.

And finally, remember to keep up your curb appeal this month with a string trimmer. The Snapper battery-powered model is $241 at Amazon and Home Depot.

Consumer Reports says these deals should last for at least a week. Have a great month with your brand-new gear. And stay tuned for next month’s Best Time to Buy as CR finds new deals for May.

