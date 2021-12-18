List of notable lane closures, detours as part of HRBT Expansion Project for Dec. 17-31

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the HRBT Expansion Project underway, traffic is sure to be affected with weekly lane closures and lane detours. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants you to be prepared.
As part of the project, construction crews will implement these closures, detours and traffic pacing every week on local roads, I-64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Travel restrictions include possible delays, reduced speeds and detours in some areas. Lane closure, detours and traffic pacing are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.
Below is a list of notable closures and detours scheduled for the week of Friday, Dec. 17 to Friday, Dec. 31.
Hampton
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Single lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT
Monday, December 27 through Wednesday, December 29 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Single lane closure on I-64 east at HRBT
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Norfolk
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
Friday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Flagging operation on Mason Creek Road
Friday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Flagging operation on W. Bayview Boulevard
Friday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Flagging operation on Executive Drive
Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - daily
- Flagging operation on W. Bayview Boulevard
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
Friday, December 17 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Incident management closure and detour of I-64 west at 4th View Street. Follow detour signs.
Monday, December 20 through Tuesday, December 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. – nightly
- Ramp closure and detour of I-64 east off-ramp at 4th View Street (Exit 273)
Monday, December 20 through Tuesday, December 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. – nightly
- Single lane closure I-64 east at Patrol Road
Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Single lane closure I-64 east from W Bay Avenue to Patrol Road
Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. - nightly
- Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Bay bridge
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
Friday, December 17 through Friday December 31 – 24 hours per day
- Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. Click here to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map).
Drivers are advised to check the HRBT Expansion Project's webpage often for the latest updates to the weekly lane closures.
Related: 'Mary the Tunnel Boring Machine' makes its debut at tunnel expansion ceremony