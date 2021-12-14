Watch
Man killed in crash involving motorcycle in Norfolk; avoid Kempsville Road area

Posted at 4:20 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 16:20:53-05

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

Police are investigating the crash that happened in the 800 block of Kempsville Road around 3 p.m.

Officials said a man pronounced dead at the scene but did not specify if he was the motorcyclist.

Motorists are asked to avoid that area while police clear the scene.

