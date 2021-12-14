Man killed in crash involving motorcycle in Norfolk; avoid Kempsville Road area

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.
Police are investigating the crash that happened in the 800 block of Kempsville Road around 3 p.m.
Officials said a man pronounced dead at the scene but did not specify if he was the motorcyclist.
Motorists are asked to avoid that area while police clear the scene.
