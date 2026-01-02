FBI says it foiled an ISIS-inspired New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina

The DOJ and FBI said they foiled an alleged plot to attack a grocery store and fast food restaurant on New Year's Eve in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, arresting 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant.

Sturdivant allegedly planned to use knives and hammers in a deadly, ISIS-inspired attack at a fast food restaurant and grocery store. Officials said Sturdivant is a resident of Mint Hill, North Carolina.

FBI and DOJ officials claim that Sturdivant began consuming ISIS propaganda videos on social media and pledged his allegiance to ISIS, detailing his plans to undercover officers.

Officials said that he planned the attack for about a year in support of ISIS. He has been charged with producing material support to a terrorist organization.