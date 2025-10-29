Man accused of threatening synagogues in Alabama, neighboring states arrested

A man accused of threatening multiple synagogues in Alabama and neighboring states was taken into custody Monday.

Authorities said Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, 33, was arrested with a suitcase containing ammunition, body armor and other items that officials described as part of plans for violence.

Further investigation revealed that the subject had intentions of not being taken alive and was possibly planning attacks on public figures as well," the Clarke County Sheriff's Office said.

The FBI and other agencies said they acted after receiving credible threats targeting the places of worship but did not say how the threats were made.

Shoemaker is charged with resisting arrest, and officials said federal charges are likely.