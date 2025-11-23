Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem awards bonus checks to select TSA agents

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem awarded Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Harry Reid International Airport bonus checks for their "exemplary service" during the government shutdown.

On Saturday, she held a press conference recognizing a select number of TSA agents with bonus checks for $10,000 — many of whom worked unpaid during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history at 43 days.

"Today, I'm announcing that I'm going to be giving the individuals behind me and many other TSOs across the country bonus checks. Bonus checks for doing their job with excellence," Noem said.

Several of the TSA agents shared their stories of hardships during the shutdown. Noem said the selected agents who received bonus checks were considered based off their peers' feedback.

She formally recognized the work of Angela Stephen, Michael Armstrong, Monica Degro and James Gladwin among the agents present at the conference.

Noem also announced her agency will be investing more than $1 billion in new technology and advancements in security systems at checkpoints in airports across the country.

"It is not only our responsibility to keep travelers safe but to make sure that we're getting them to their locations and to their destinations safely, on time and efficiently," Noem said.

Last week, Noem awarded $10,000 bonuses to TSA officers at Logan International Airport in Boston.

“President Trump and I are giving a $10,000 bonus to exemplary TSA officers across our nation who went above and beyond their performance. Thank you to the men and women of TSA," Noem said.

Homeland Security is paying for the bonuses using carryover funds from Fiscal Year 2025.