Massachusetts suffers statewide outage of its 911 services

The 911 system across Massachusetts went down Tuesday afternoon, making it impossible for anyone to reach emergency services.

Dozens of communities reported the outage, but its cause was unclear. Several communities, including Boston, confirmed the outage and advised people to either pull a fire box or call a police department directly

Several years ago, Massachusetts suffered sporadic 911 outages. At the time, it was blamed on outages from Louisiana-based CenturyLink, which affected some Verizon customers.

This is a developing story that will be updated.