Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Massachusetts suffers statewide outage of its 911 services

Dozens of communities reported the outage, but its cause was unclear.
1689608681_ymPYXW.jpg
Anthony Behar / Sipa USA via AP
Ambulance lights in front of an "Ambulance" sign.
1689608681_ymPYXW.jpg
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 18, 2024

The 911 system across Massachusetts went down Tuesday afternoon, making it impossible for anyone to reach emergency services.

Dozens of communities reported the outage, but its cause was unclear. Several communities, including Boston, confirmed the outage and advised people to either pull a fire box or call a police department directly

Several years ago, Massachusetts suffered sporadic 911 outages. At the time, it was blamed on outages from Louisiana-based CenturyLink, which affected some Verizon customers.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice