'No Kings Day' rallies under way across the US and Europe, with millions expected to join

Millions gathered in cities across the U.S. and Europe on Saturday as part of the No Kings protests, demonstrating against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

The organizers behind the protests, who emphasized the importance of remaining peaceful, said there were over 2,600 registered events across all 50 states.

Saturday’s protests come three months after the initial nationwide No Kings demonstrations on June 14, organized as a counter-protest to the U.S. Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, D.C., which fell on President Trump’s birthday.

Over 200 organizations have partnered to put the protests together, including the American Federation of Teachers and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“Over the past few months thousands of people have organized once again in their communities, on the ground locally, volunteering to bring their neighbors, families and friends together to say unequivocally, ‘We have no kings,’” said No Kings organizer Eunice Epstein-Ortiz.

They led sessions leading up to Saturday in which speakers have shared tips for de-escalating potential confrontations and have prepared for cases in which the National Guard could get called in, given the Trump administration’s decision to authorize their presence in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Memphis, Tenn., and the Chicago area.

The ACLU emphasized that the First Amendment protects the right to assemble and express your views through protest, laying out what protesters should do if they are approached by law enforcement.