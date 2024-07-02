Watch Now
Prosecutors open to delaying Trump sentencing in New York hush money case

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office said they would not deny Trump's motion to have his conviction tossed out, which would likely delay his trial.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jul 02, 2024

Prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money case have said they are open to delaying next week's sentencing after a Supreme Court ruling granted Trump some immunity from prosecution.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office filed a letter Tuesday, saying they would be willing to delay Trump's July 11 sentencing. The filing comes just one day after lawyers for the former president asked Judge Juan Merchan to set aside and delay his sentencing, citing Monday's Supreme Court ruling that former, current, and future presidents are entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for official acts taken as president,

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

