Retailers report sharp rise in theft and violence

The retail industry is facing growing challenges from theft and violence, with shoplifting and organized crime incidents increasing sharply last year, according to a new report from the National Retail Federation.

The Impact of Theft & Violence 2025 study found an 18% jump in shoplifting incidents in 2024 compared with the previous year, while threats or acts of violence during thefts rose 17%.

“Organized theft groups have expanded their scope, taking advantage of strained resources and lagging prosecutorial support," said David Johnston, the NRF’s vice president for asset protection.

More than half of surveyed retailers reported increases in phone scams, online fraud and cargo theft linked to organized retail crime. Two-thirds said transnational groups were involved in thefts against their companies in the past year.

In response, many retailers have increased spending on security technology such as cameras, lighting, locking cases and license plate readers. However, 64% of retailers said they reported less than half of store-related thefts to police, often due to limited law enforcement response.

