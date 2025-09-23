Sandy Hook Promise says hotline helped prevent potential school shooting in California

Sandy Hook Promise said Monday a potential school shooting in Northern California was recently prevented after a student reported a threat to the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System.

The nonprofit organization said the student from the Sequoia Union High School District — in the San Francisco area — recognized warning signs on another student's Instagram social media account and immediately reported the threats. The posts allegedly included firearms, ammunition, and a mapped-out plan for attack the school.

IN RELATED NEWS | In most cases of school shootings, shooter exhibits warning signs, report finds

"After the tip was reported to the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, Sandy Hook Promise’s National Crisis Center immediately alerted Sequoia Union High School District’s local response team," the organization said in a statement. "Two schools were placed on lockdowns as a precaution. Law enforcement later detained the student and recovered weapons from their home."

Sandy Hook Promise claims this marked at least the 19th planned school attack the organization has prevented since 2018. Jarrett Dooley, executive director of student services with the Sequoia Union High School District, thanked Sandy Hook Promise for preventing what could've been another deadly tragedy.

"We are proud partners with Say Something and Sandy Hook Promise," Dooley said. "We are grateful that the anonymous student tip resulted in swift action by local law enforcement and school administrators to keep all students, staff, and community members safe."

FROM THE ARCHIVES | 10 Years Later, A Memorial Honors Those Killed In Sandy Hook Shooting

According to Sandy Hook Promise, it's Say Something Reporting System is the only anonymous reporting system in the country that exclusively serves school districts and is backed by proven training to help both children and adults recognize the warning signs of violence. The organization says some of the most common tips in the past year are related to bullying, harassment, drugs, self-harm, and suicide.

Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise, lost her son Dylan in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy 13 years ago in Newtown, Connecticut. She said sometimes the organization receives hundreds of tips about potential threats, but in this most recent incident in California it took just one.

"At a time where many feel powerless against gun violence, this student’s bravery proves that each of us has the ability to make a difference," Hockley said. "Gun violence is not inevitable — it is preventable — and prevention begins when we recognize the signs and take action.”

For more information about how to prevent school shootings and violence, click here.