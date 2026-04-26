Trump safe, suspect in custody after shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Donald Trump was rushed from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after gunshots were reported outside the ballroom where he had been on stage.

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A Scripps News employee who attended the event managed to snap images of authorities apprehending the suspect.

The Secret Service said the president and first lady were not injured in the incident. Trump added that Vice President JD Vance and Cabinet members in attendance were in “perfect condition.”

Trump also praised law enforcement for keeping attendees safe.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," Trump said on Truth Social.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that one officer was shot in a bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK.

The event has been canceled for the night.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.