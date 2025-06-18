US military bolsters presence in the Middle East amid Israel-Iran tensions

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, the U.S. military is bolstering its presence in the region with the deployment of additional assets.

Currently, multiple military resources are stationed in the Middle East, but more are on the way. The U.S. had previously deployed some assets following the October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel; now, it appears to be increasing its presence. This includes two types of refueling tankers, the KC-135s and KC-46s.

Airspace tracking data revealed that approximately 30 of these refueling tankers departed from the U.S. over the weekend, flying eastward over the Atlantic Ocean. While the final destination of these aircraft is still unclear, several have landed at U.S. military bases in the United Kingdom and southern Spain.

These tankers could potentially support Israeli fighter jets lacking the fuel range to penetrate deep into Iranian territory. Should the U.S. choose to play a more active role in Israel’s conflict with Iran, these tankers may also serve American fighter jets, particularly B-2 bombers.

In addition to the refueling tankers, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group has shifted its course from the South China Sea toward the Middle East, canceling a planned stop in Vietnam. This maneuver leaves only one U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, in the Indo-Pacific region. Upon reaching the Middle East, the USS Nimitz will join the USS Carl Vinson, which is already stationed there.

In addition, the U.S. enhanced support for Israel by deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in October 2024 to strengthen Israel's air defenses. This system, operated solely by American troops, is manned by personnel currently on the ground in Israel.

A total of 40,000 American troops are based in the Middle East, with those closest to Iranian missiles located in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.

Scripps News has reported on the ongoing attacks against these troops by Iranian proxies. In just the last week, two drones attempted to strike a U.S. base in Iraq.

In the broader scope, tens of thousands of American citizens find themselves in Israel and throughout the Middle East, either residing, working, or visiting the region. The international airport in Tel Aviv has been completely shut down until further notice, a significant move not seen even after the October 7th attack.

The U.S. State Department is responding by establishing a new task force to assist Americans stranded in the region due to flight suspensions. The task force aims to set up a dedicated website and phone number for those seeking to leave.

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, has advised Americans who are looking to evacuate to contact the embassy regarding potential evacuation flights and cruise ship departures.

