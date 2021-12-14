Watch
Virginia sees over 2.4K new COVID-19 cases statewide after passing 1M cases since beginning of pandemic

Hampton Roads COVID-19 updates
News 3
Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 13:50:43-05

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,003,110 total cases, 736,568 of which are confirmed and 266,542 are probable. There are 14,992 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,578 being confirmed and 2,414 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,416, and deaths are up by 35 since Monday.

A total of 10,775,815 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,260 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 70 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,330 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

301 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

178 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator

75,585 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY 
VIRGINIA TOTALS1,003,1102,41640,234-6614,992358.70% 
         
ACCOMACK4,3118331083111.10%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE30,526611321-237508.70% 
FRANKLIN1,708172-243010.10%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER4,13615890820  
HAMPTON15,84127656-4324906.70% 
ISLE OF WIGHT4,7264220-393010.10%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY7,67218258-79907.60%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS9360280240  
NEWPORT NEWS21,67243776-2530707.60%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK25,701481367-8362110.30% 
NORTHAMPTON1,2040105047011.10%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON1,420738-1230  
PORTSMOUTH13,26013908-27254010.40% 
SOUTHAMPTON2,493589-171010.10%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK11,53536688-15251010.10%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH52,8411032,663758328.40% 
WILLIAMSBURG1,25833901307.60%(Peninsula District)
YORK5,90314135-18307.60%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS207,1434069,783-128304249.16%(Local Average)

