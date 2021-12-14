Virginia sees over 2.4K new COVID-19 cases statewide after passing 1M cases since beginning of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,003,110 total cases, 736,568 of which are confirmed and 266,542 are probable. There are 14,992 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,578 being confirmed and 2,414 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,416, and deaths are up by 35 since Monday.

A total of 10,775,815 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,260 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 70 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,330 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

301 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

178 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator

75,585 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 1,003,110 2,416 40,234 -66 14,992 35 8.70% ACCOMACK 4,311 8 331 0 83 1 11.10% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 30,526 61 1321 -2 375 0 8.70% FRANKLIN 1,708 1 72 -2 43 0 10.10% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 4,136 15 89 0 82 0 HAMPTON 15,841 27 656 -43 249 0 6.70% ISLE OF WIGHT 4,726 4 220 -3 93 0 10.10% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 7,672 18 258 -7 99 0 7.60% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 936 0 28 0 24 0 NEWPORT NEWS 21,672 43 776 -25 307 0 7.60% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 25,701 48 1367 -8 362 1 10.30% NORTHAMPTON 1,204 0 105 0 47 0 11.10% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,420 7 38 -1 23 0 PORTSMOUTH 13,260 13 908 -27 254 0 10.40% SOUTHAMPTON 2,493 5 89 -1 71 0 10.10% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 11,535 36 688 -15 251 0 10.10% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 52,841 103 2,663 7 583 2 8.40% WILLIAMSBURG 1,258 3 39 0 13 0 7.60% (Peninsula District) YORK 5,903 14 135 -1 83 0 7.60% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 207,143 406 9,783 -128 3042 4 9.16% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.