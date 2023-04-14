Virginia homeowners concerned about international theft ring: 'It's very scary'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Quiet and safe. That's how one Chesterfield man, who asked to remain anonymous over fears of retaliation, described his neighborhood off of Old Gun Road in Chesterfield County.

In September 2022, he experienced a homeowner's worst fear.

While he and his family were away, they received a call that someone had broken into their home of 25 years.

"You live in what you think is a very secure environment, and going along your way, and not worried about anything, and all of a sudden, your world is disrupted. It's kind of scary," he said.

He's not the only one in the area fearing another break-in.

Since February, Chesterfield Police have reported five different break-ins in multiple subdivisions along the Old Gun Road corridor, as well as one "suspicious incident."

On February 2, police reported two unknown suspects behind a victim's home were captured on surveillance cameras.

On March 12, suspects entered a home on Old Gun Road while the people who lived there were on vacation. The thieves stole money, jewelry, and shoes.

Police note on April 2, there were two different break-ins within minutes of each other: One on Stonegate Road and another on Leafield Drive. Only in one of those break-ins were items like jewelry and purses stolen.

On April 10, two more break-ins happened in roughly the same timeframe, one on Cannon Ridge Court and another on Aberdeen Landing Lane.

In both break-ins, nothing was stolen.

According to Chesterfield Police, some of the burglaries may be related to a South American "theft group," because of the nature of the incidents.

Two suspects in the Stonegate Road burglary are said to have been wearing black clothing, similar to the suspect in the September break-in.

In all of the reported incidents, suspects entered or attempted entry through the rear of homes they believed to be unoccupied.

"This is a well-organized group," said Lieutenant Russ Granderson with Chesterfield Police. "They're operating up and down the East Coast. They've also victimized some of the neighboring jurisdictions, as well. You saw the recent press release from Goochland County. Henrico and Richmond also the same type of incidents occurring there."

Chesterfield Police say some suspects may be traveling by foot or by car.

According to the resident who wished to remain anonymous, officers with the department visited his neighborhood to provide security assessments to residents.

"We've gone for years and literally never turned on our security system. But now we turn it on to go to the mailbox," he said.

Though he said he and his neighbors are installing new kinds of security systems in and around their homes, the community is still shaken.

"It's very scary," he said. "When somebody invades your private space, that's a violation that's very difficult to overcome. So, you tend to try to go to the extremes to try to protect yourself and your loved ones, your property, and everything else."

Richmond Police and Henrico Police have not yet responded to requests for more information regarding the theft group's potential activity in its jurisdiction.

Chesterfield Police are encouraging residents to record serial numbers and take photos of expensive items that may be in their home.

