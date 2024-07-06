Massive fertilizer warehouse fire that led to evacuation in South Hill is contained, officials say

SOUTH HILL, Va. -- People who live near a massive fire that broke out at a fertilizer warehouse in South Hill, Virginia, Saturday afternoon are being urged to evacuate.

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department recommended a voluntary evacuation for people within half a mile of the fire, according to a joint statement from South Hill, the town's police and fire departments as well as Mecklenburg County.

"Please avoid the area," officers urged. "Unless you are in the immediate vicinity of the fire you are OK to shelter inside."

The fire started at Nutrien Ag Solutions, which offers fertilizers and other chemicals like herbicides and insecticides, in the 500 block of W Danville Street around 1:55 p.m.

Officials with the South Hill Police Department said multiple fire departments were working to get the "large commercial fire under control." As of 5 p.m., officials said the fire was 75% contained. Then around 6:15 p.m. officials said the fire was 90% contained and as of just after 8 p.m. officials said the fire had been contained.

"There is a large amount of run-off coming from the fire that is going into creeks in the area. At this time the levels are non-hazardous but does have a strong smell," police said. "Please avoid area creeks and this run-off."

Officials said Virginia Department of Emergency Management crews were monitoring the levels and that updates would be provided "if anything changes."

Crews will likely remain on the scene for an additional 8-10 hours, officials estimated.

"All the Fire Departments are doing a great job but the heat is very hard on them," police said. "Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. This continues to be a major event, please continue to avoid the area."

There has been no official word yet on injuries.

Company officials said a "third-party related car accident involving a private citizen" resulted in the fire at their retail facility.

Video provided to WTVR CBS shows a propane tank, which was apparently hit by a car and then landed near the warehouse, shooting flames into the building.

Scott Tucker, who grew up in South Hill but now lives in Victoria, said the tank "landed perfectly in front of a window and blew flames inside."

"In that part of the building they usually keep chemicals in cardboard boxes and on pallets stacked right there," he wrote.

Provided to WTVR Propane tank shoots flames into warehouse on Saturday, July 6, 2024 in South Hill, Virginia.

"An evacuation is currently in effect, and we are working with the local fire department accordingly," Nutrien Ag Solutions officials said.

Drone video from Ken Currin showed flames shooting through the roof of the building as crews doused water on the flames.

A drone video shot later by Brandon Turley around 3:30 p.m. showed the entire structure's roof had collapsed as at least four firetrucks worked to extinguish the blaze.

Police said the Farrar Funeral Home on N Mecklenburg Avenue is open as a cooling location. Red Cross assistance would also be available there, police said.

"There may be a slight smell of smoke in the air as crews work to completely extinguish the fire," officials wrote.

Turley said the smell of the smoke was "hard to describe" and somewhat "like plastic."

"It was completely different," Turley said. "My fiancé smelled it worse than I did."

Brandon Turley

Tucker said the longtime business serves numerous farms in several counties.

"It'll be a major blow to the local economy if the farmers can't be served by them," Tucker said.

The fire happened as the area was under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. That means the heat index or feels-like temps could top 105° in spots.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," National Weather Service officials warned.

South Hill is a town with a population of roughly 4,700 off Interstate 85 in rural Mecklenburg County. It is about 85 miles and a 1 hour 15-minute drive from Richmond.

