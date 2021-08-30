A Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Kate. It is expected to move over the open waters of the Central Atlantic.

Kate is moving toward the north near 8 mph. A general northward motion is expected to continue through Tuesday, followed by a turn to the northwest on Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days. Some slow strengthening is forecast by Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center in the eastern semicircle.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, August 30:

Location: 21.5 N 50.9 W

Moving: N at 8 mph

Min pressure: 1004 mb

Max sustained winds: 45 mph

