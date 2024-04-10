First Warning Forecast: 70s again today, Storms moving in tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A stretch of days in the 70s. Tracking showers and storms for Thursday. A nice weekend ahead.

We will return to the mid and upper 70s today, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers mixing in.

Rain chances will increase for Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Showers and storms will build in through the afternoon and continue through Thursday night. Some storms could be strong to severe. Wind will also ramp up, south at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

It will still be windy on Friday with a west wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. Look for clearing skies with a few leftover showers possible. Highs will dip to the low 70s.

A nice weekend forecast. Highs will drop to near 70 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be windy on Saturday, west at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s on Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: PM Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 15-25 G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (Mod-High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

