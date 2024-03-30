First Warning Forecast: 70s today, Showers Easter evening

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warmer stretch of days. Tracking showers for Easter. More rain for early next week.

Another nice day with highs warming to the low 70s. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. SW winds will kick up a bit, mainly this afternoon.

A nice start to Easter Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperature in the 50s. Clouds will build in through the afternoon with highs trying to reach 70 degrees. Scattered showers will move in Sunday evening.

An unsettled stretch for the first half of next week as a stationary front lingers to our north. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers for Monday and Tuesday. Since we are on the south side of the front, highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Rain chances will increase for Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop and the wind will pick up with the front. Highs will slip to the 60s on Wednesday and the 50s on Thursday.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

