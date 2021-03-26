First Warning Forecast: 80s, windy, and storms to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm, windy, and a storm chance… Temperatures are starting in the 60s and 70s this morning, already above our typical high temperatures for this time of year. We will warm to the mid 80s this afternoon, near record highs for today. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers and storms possible. Clouds and rain chances will taper off early this afternoon and we will see more sunshine for the second half of the day. It will also be very windy today with SW winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in through the afternoon. A shower may sneak in Saturday night but most of the day will be dry. Highs will drop to near 70 on Saturday, still about 10 degrees above normal.

Rain and storms return for Sunday. The biggest chances will be in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible (level 2 threat). Highs will warm back to near 80 and winds will pick up.

Today: Scattered Showers/Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 15-25G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

