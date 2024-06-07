First Warning Forecast: A break from the humidity to kick off the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine and lower humidity as we head into the weekend. Several days in the 80s next week.

Any leftover clouds and showers will clear out early this morning. Most of today will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s. It will still be muggy this morning, but humidity will drop through the day.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend! Highs will dip to the mid 80s with lower humidity. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Extra clouds will mix in for Sunday with a chance for scattered showers and storms late in the day. Highs will warm to near 90 degrees.

Most of next week looks nice with highs in the low to mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see several days with partly cloudy skies and small chances for a shower or storm.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses, Oak)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

