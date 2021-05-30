First Warning Forecast: A cloudy, soggy, cool, and windy Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Warning until 10 AM Sunday for Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Surry, Newport News, James City

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 7 AM Sunday for Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton, Accomack

A cool and gloomy Sunday… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. Temperatures will linger in the 50s and 60s all day, about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will also be windy with north winds at 10 to 20 and higher gusts.

We will see more sunshine and lower rain chances for Memorial Day. Highs will climb to the mid 70s, warmer but still below normal for this time of year. We will warm to the low and mid 80s for the rest of the week. Showers and storms will return for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

