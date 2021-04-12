First Warning Forecast: A cooler week with a few rain chances

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler week… Highs will drop to the low 70s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with more sunshine in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers are possible this afternoon to evening.

We will start with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, but clouds will clear through the day. Highs will only reach the mid 60s tomorrow.

Rain will return on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Showers will move in Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning. Storms are possible Wednesday night. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s for the second half of the work week.

Today: AM sun, PM clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: AM clouds, PM clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

