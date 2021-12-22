First Warning Forecast: A dip in temperatures Thursday before a warm holiday weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Colder air moves in tonight behind a dry cold front. Lows will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s and a northerly breeze will send wind chills into the low 20s inland.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Despite wall-to-wall sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the mid 40s.

A warming trend begins on Christmas Eve with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Friday leading to a mostly cloudy night Christmas Eve. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid 40s.

The warmest day of the weekend will be Christmas Day! Highs will soar to the mid 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is only a 10% chance of rain and a 0% of snow.

Temperatures will still be mild on Sunday for the end of December. Highs will warm to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

The warm stretch will carry into Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 60s Monday and mid 70s Tuesday.

