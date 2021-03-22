First Warning Forecast: A few rain chances and a big warm up this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another big warm up this week… We will see a mix of clouds today with more sunshine to the northwest and more clouds to the southeast. A few showers are possible, mainly for the Outer Banks. It will be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Highs will reach the upper 50s today, near normal for this time of year.

More clouds will build in tomorrow and a few isolated showers are possible. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s and it will still be breezy.

Highs will warm to the 60s on Wednesday, low 70s on Thursday, and upper 70s on Friday. Scattered showers are possible, but no day looks to be a washout.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 22nd

1943 Winter Storm 5.4" snow - Richmond, VA

