Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A few rain chances and a big warm up this week

items.[0].image.alt
The Weather Company
WX Sunrise.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:58 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 09:05:26-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another big warm up this week… We will see a mix of clouds today with more sunshine to the northwest and more clouds to the southeast. A few showers are possible, mainly for the Outer Banks. It will be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Highs will reach the upper 50s today, near normal for this time of year.

More clouds will build in tomorrow and a few isolated showers are possible. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s and it will still be breezy.

Highs will warm to the 60s on Wednesday, low 70s on Thursday, and upper 70s on Friday. Scattered showers are possible, but no day looks to be a washout.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 22nd

1943 Winter Storm 5.4" snow - Richmond, VA

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education