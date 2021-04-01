First Warning Forecast: A freezing end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Friday for Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton.

A cold and windy end to the work week… Temperatures will fall to the 40s this morning to midday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers this morning. Showers will move out by midday and clouds will break up this afternoon. Temperatures will warm back to the mid 50s this afternoon, almost 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be windy today with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures will start near freezing tomorrow morning. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. It will feel more like the mid to upper 30s with the strong NW winds. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a few snow showers possible along and south of the Chesapeake Bay. Little to no accumulation expected.

This weekend will be sunny and warmer. Temperatures will start near freezing Saturday morning. We will warm to the mid 50s Saturday afternoon and closer to 70 Sunday afternoon. Winds will be light with mostly sunny skies both days.

Today: AM Rain, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low- Medium (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

