First Warning Forecast: A soggy end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several chances for showers and storms to end the work week. Another wave of extreme heat next week.

A cold front will move in and stall out over the Mid-Atlantic today, keeping us in a pattern of unsettled weather. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will drop to the mid 80s but it will still be muggy.

A mix of clouds with showers and storms will continue for Friday and Saturday as the stationary front lingers over the region. Rain could be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s and the humidity will remain high.

Rain chances will drop for Sunday, but the temperature will rise. Highs will climb back to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits.

More sunshine to start next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and afternoon heat index values near 110.

Today: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

