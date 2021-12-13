First Warning Forecast: A sunny start to the week, Another warming trend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up again this week… Bundle up this morning! Temperatures will start in the 30s near the coast and 20s inland. Expect frost on the windshield to start your morning drive. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will continue for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will warm to the low 60s on Wednesday with a few clouds mixing in. The warmup will continue Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. More clouds will build in Friday with an isolated shower possible.

Our next big chance for rain is set to move in this weekend with a cold front. Just like this past weekend, temperatures will drop behind the front. We will fall from the upper 60s on Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

