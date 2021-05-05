First Warning Forecast: Another severe threat today, Much cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another storm chance today… Expect more clouds this morning with a few showers possible. More sunshine will break through by midday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s today and it will still be breezy. More rain and storms will move in later this afternoon to early evening with a cold front. The biggest chance for storms will be after 5 PM and before 9 PM. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and pockets of hail.

Much cooler air will move in for the end of the work week. Expect highs in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Clouds will build in with another chance for scattered showers of Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend looks nice! Expect sunshine and low 70s on Saturday with more clouds and a warmup to the low 80s on Sunday.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Storms Early, Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

