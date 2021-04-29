Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another warm and windy day… Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s this morning, near our typical high temperatures for this time of year. We will warm to near 90 this afternoon, almost 20 degrees above normal. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. It will still be windy today with SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday. Scattered showers are possible, mainly tomorrow morning. We will start with clouds in the morning but expect sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will only warm to near 80 on Friday and it will still be windy with W to NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph.

Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s on Saturday, a few degrees below normal. We will warm to the upper 70s on Sunday. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with low rain chances and lighter winds.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: W/NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

