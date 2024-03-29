First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine, Warming to the 70s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine and a warming trend for the weekend. Rain returns early next week.

A nice end to the work week. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs warming to the mid 60s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will climb to the low 70s this weekend. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Showers return for early next week. Another unsettled stretch for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 70s to start the week but fall to the 50s on Thursday.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-20 G25

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

