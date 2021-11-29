First Warning Forecast: Blustery and sunny, warming through the end of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A blustery start to the work week. Highs will once again struggle to get out of the 40s. It will also be on the breezy side with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts. Wind chills will be in the 30s for most of the day.

A slight warm up on Tuesday as winds turn to the southwest. Expect highs to warm to the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer to kick off the first of December. Highs will warm to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

We'll continue with the mild trend heading into Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s on both Friday and Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Fallin temperatures heading into Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

