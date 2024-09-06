First Warning Forecast: Building clouds and showers heading into the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend due to an approaching area of low pressure. A cold front will also be approaching bringing more mild conditions next week.

Highs this afternoon warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be increasing throughout the day. The clouds will stick around all afternoon and evening with building cloud cover as we head into the overnight.

Scattered showers arrive early Saturday morning beginning in North Carolina and spreading into portions of Hampton Roads. A few isolated thunderstorms could be embedded in some of the showers. It will be pretty cloudy all day long but the wet and gloomy conditions should be clearing out by Saturday night.

Sunday is looking like the better of the two weekend days. Much brighter skies and low humidity will make for a fantastic finish to the weekend and the gorgeous conditions will carry over into the beginning of the upcoming work-week.

Tropical Update

As of 9/6/24 at noon

Monitoring four areas in the tropics:



Northwestern Gulf of Mexico:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system and weak frontal boundary over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico remain disorganized. Further development is not likely.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (10%)



Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (10%)

Northwestern Atlantic

A non-tropical area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Mid-Atlantic coast is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system will remain offshore but will be causing rough surf for east coast beaches.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (20%)



Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%) 3. Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing minimal showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development is possible over the next several days as it drifts northwestward.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (10%)



Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%)

4. Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Southwestern Gulf of Mexico:

Another tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit development of this system over the next few days, but environmental conditions are expected to become conducive as this system moves west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)



Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%)

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

