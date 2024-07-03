Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity to end the week. Several days with a chance for storms.

Nice again today with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 80s, and relatively low humidity, for this time of year.

Warmer and more humid for the 4th of July. Highs will warm to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible late in the day.

A typical summer pattern for Friday and the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and storms. This pattern will continue into early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tropical Update

Hurricane Beryl is moving toward Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will move rapidly across the central Caribbean Sea and is forecast to pass near or over Jamaica on later today. The center is expected to pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight or early Thursday and approach the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts. Beryl is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Watching a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur as it moves west across the western tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

