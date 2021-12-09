First Warning Forecast: Chilly again today, Warming up to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly again today, Warmer ahead… Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. We will see sunshine to start the day, but clouds will build in by midday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

We will take a step warmer on Friday with highs climbing to the low 60s, above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds tomorrow with spotty showers possible.

Get ready for big changes this weekend. Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. We will see a mix of clouds during the day with a spotty shower possible. It will also be windy, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph. Rain chances will increase as a cold front moves in Saturday night to Sunday morning.

We will start with clouds and showers Sunday morning. Rain should move out by midday and sunshine will return by the afternoon. It will be cooler behind the cold front with highs in the low 50s. It will still be windy Sunday, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

