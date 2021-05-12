First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, cool, and a few showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cloudy and cool day… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 60s, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Scattered showers are possible today with a bigger chance to the south and a lower chance to the north. It will be breezy this morning, but winds will relax through the day.

We will see more sunshine tomorrow. Highs will return to the upper 60s, still cool for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with temperatures warming to near 70.

This weekend looks nice! We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will remain in the low 70s. Rain is set to return early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

