First Warning Forecast: Cooler and less humid air moving in this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler stretch of days with lower humidity and low rain chances for the rest of the week.

Get ready for a return to spring-like weather with a gradual cooling trend for the rest of the week. Highs will return to the mid 80s today, but it won’t be as muggy as yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with slim rain chances.

Highs will drop to the low 80s on Wednesday, the upper 70s on Thursday, and the mid 70s on Friday. The humidity will continue to fall each day, making it feel more comfortable. Rain chances will be low with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The weekend is looking nice too. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, near normal for this time of year. Looks like we will see more sunshine on Saturday with some extra clouds and a small rain chance on Sunday.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

