Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Cooler early this week, heat and humidity building

WX Sunrise.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jun 10, 2024

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cooler start to the week, but heat and humidity return for the end of the week. Several smaller chances for showers and storms.

Clouds and showers overnight will be clearing out early this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, near normal for this time of year.

Day Planner - AM.png

We will struggle to reach 80 tomorrow, likely the coolest day of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers and storms, mainly in NC.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

More sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with building heat and humidity. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Wednesday and the upper 80s on Thursday. We will climb to the low 90s on Friday.

A cold front is set to move through the region Friday to Saturday. A scattered shower or storm is possible, and highs will drop to the 80s for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway