First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, Back to the 80s later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Temperatures ranging from the 60s to 80s this week. A mix of clouds and small rain chances through midweek.

A step cooler today with highs near 70, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today.

Highs will warm back to the upper 70s on Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday. We will dip to the upper 60s for Friday. Most of the workweek will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible.

Tracking a bigger rain chance for the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop from the mid 70s on Saturday to the mid 60s on Sunday, behind the front.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low



