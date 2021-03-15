First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, Rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler and tracking rain… We will see a mix of clouds today with slim rain chances. Highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be windy this morning, but winds will slowly relax through the day.

After two weeks of dry weather, rain returns Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers all day. Most of the area will see 0.5” to 1” of rainfall. Highs will reach the upper 40s tomorrow.

Highs will warm to the upper 50s on Wednesday with a mix of clouds, but lower rain chances. Rain will return for Thursday and Friday, with the potential for thunderstorms to mix in. Highs will climb to the low 60s on Thursday and mid 50s on Friday. Winds will ramp up for the end of the week with gusts to 30+ mph possible.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 15th

1964 F2 Tornado: Bertie Co

1996 F0 Tornado: Emporia

