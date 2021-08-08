First Warning Forecast: Drying out today, Hot and humid this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to the summer heat & humidity… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly inland. We will start the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few isolated showers/storms, and temperatures near 70. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 80s today with more humidity.

Get ready for a hot and humid stretch. Highs will warm to near 90 on Monday with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm “popping up” in the afternoon to early evening.

A very similar pattern will continue for most of the week. Highs will return to the low 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb to the upper 90s on Tuesday and closer to 100 for Wednesday and Thursday. The chance for scattered showers and storms will go up for the end of the work week and the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs near 90. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located about a hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Strong upper-level winds and cooler waters are expected to prevent significant development of this system while it moves toward the west or WNW at about 10 mph during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

An area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development over the next several days, and this system could become a tropical depression by the middle of this week. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the WSW or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the WNW by mid-week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

An area of low pressure over the tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves WNW at 10 to 15 mph, reaching portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

