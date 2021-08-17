First Warning Forecast: Feeling like August, more rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm, muggy, more rain on the way… We will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) today with an isolated shower possible. It will still be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s.

Expect highs in the upper 80s tomorrow with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. We will see a mix of clouds again tomorrow with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly later in the day.

Highs will linger in the upper 80s to low 90s to end the week and it will still be humid. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon scattered showers and storms possible.

This weekend will be very typical for August. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, with scattered showers/storms popping up in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Shower. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

