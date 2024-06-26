First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits today, Rain returns tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling like the triple digits again today. Tracking another rain chance on Thursday. More heat and humidity this weekend.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will increase today, pushing the afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with a “pop up” shower or storm possible.

Showers and storms will return on Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Highs will dip to the upper 80s but it will still be humid.

A nice day on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will drop to the mid-80s, but it will still feel like the low 90s with the humidity.

Cranking up the heat and humidity again this weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday and the mid 90s on Sunday. Afternoon heat index values will be pushed to the triple digits both days. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and another round of showers and storms on Sunday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tropical Update

Watching two areas for potential development…

One in the Caribbean Sea and moving toward the SW Gulf of Mexico.

One in the open Atlantic and moving toward the Leeward Islands.

Both have a low chance for development at this time.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

