First Warning Forecast: Flooding risk today, Several rain chances this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several rain chances this week… The combination of a stationary front and the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will rain and storms to a large portion of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic this week. We can expect a mix of clouds today with scattered showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected, but heavy downpours are likely with localized flooding possible.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers possible. Rain and storm chances will be lower. Highs will linger in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be very humid, so it will feel more like the 90s.

Highs will linger in the upper 80s to end the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon scattered showers and storms possible. This trend will continue into the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

