First Warning Forecast: Frigid, then warming temps and increasing rain chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A frosty and frigid start this morning, with many areas waking up in the 20s! You may need to give yourself an extra few minutes to warm up your car, maybe even scrape your windshield. Temperatures will trend warmer though today, with highs in the mid and upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

WTKR News 3

We'll enter an unsettled, but mild stretch of weather starting Tuesday. Showers will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

WTKR News 3

Wednesday will feature much of the same. Highs in the upper 60s, clouds and showers. Thursday will also be mild for this time of year with highs in the low 60s, with a few isolated showers possible.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to end the work week. Scattered showers will be possible. Looks like we should finally get a break from the clouds and the showery weather for the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

