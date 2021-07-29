First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and storms to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another hot and humid day… Temperatures will return to the low and mid 90s this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. It will feel more like 100 with the humidity. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with a small rain chance during the day. Rain and storm chances will increase tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly on the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, and Peninsula.

Highs will return to the low 90s on Friday with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms firing up in the afternoon to early evening.

Expect a cooler and less humid weekend. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Rain chances will be low for Saturday, but showers and storms will return for Sunday. Highs will remain in the low 80s and upper 70s for the first part of next week with several chances for rain.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

