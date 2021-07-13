First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+ again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another day of extreme heat… Expect another warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will return to the mid 90s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, the heat index will reach 100 to 105 this afternoon. Expect a nice mix of sun & clouds with a slim chance for a shower or storm.

More of the same for tomorrow. Highs in the low to mid 90s with and afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible.

Temperatures will settle in the low 90s for the end of the week, but it will still be humid. Our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase as a cold front moves closer this weekend. Highs should fall back to the 80s early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

