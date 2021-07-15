First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+ and a chance for afternoon storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A typical summer day… Expect another warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will return to the mid 90s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, the heat index will reach 100+ this afternoon. Expect a nice mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers/storms firing up this afternoon to early evening.

Friday will be very similar to today. Highs in the mid 90s, afternoon heat index to 100+, and a chance for scattered showers and storms.

Our summer-like stretch will continue for Saturday, but changes start to move in with a cold front on Sunday. Highs will drop from the low to mid 90s on Saturday to the upper 80s on Sunday. Rain and storm chance will increase for Sunday.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 80s for the first half of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms for at least Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower activity associated with a non-tropical area of low pressure, located several hundred miles SSW of Cape Race, Newfoundland, has increased a little since yesterday. However, environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, and little additional development is expected while the low moves little over the next day or so. On Friday, the low is expected to accelerate NE and open up into a trough of low pressure to the south of Atlantic Canada.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

