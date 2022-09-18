First Warning Forecast: Higher humidity and warmer temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The humidity will start to creep up a bit today and highs will warm to the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The dry and sunny weather will continue into Monday. It will trend warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will start to feel uncomfortable as well.

The warm weather with prevail through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Fall arrives on Thursday, but it will be anything but fall-like as high temperatures soar to the 90 degree mark.

We will get a breath of fresh air just in time to end the work week. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Tropical Update

Fiona is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A northwestward motion is expected to begin later today and continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on

Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach Puerto Rico this morning, and move near or over Puerto Rico this afternoon or evening. Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph, with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Fiona is expected to become a hurricane before reaching the southern

or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico later today. Additional strengthening is expected on Monday and Tuesday while Fiona moves near the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic.

