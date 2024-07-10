First Warning Forecast: Hot again today, Showers and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another day of extreme heat and humidity. Several chances for showers and storms to end the work week.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 105+. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area from 11 AM to 8 PM. Expect partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower or storm possible.

WTKR News 3

A cold front will build in on Thursday and stall out over the Mid-Atlantic, keeping us in a pattern of unsettled weather. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will drop to the upper 80s but it will still be muggy.

WTKR News 3

A mix of clouds with showers and storms will continue for Friday and Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s with the humidity.

Rain chances will drop for Sunday and early next week, but the temperature will rise. Highs will climb back to the 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

